13D Management LLC Purchases 136,312 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

13D Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for approximately 3.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 14,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

