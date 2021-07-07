13D Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 4.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 96,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

