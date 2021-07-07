13D Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners accounts for about 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.41% of Enviva Partners worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.90 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.18.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.