12,572 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

