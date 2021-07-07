12,407 Shares in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

GRNQ opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 403.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.