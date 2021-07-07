1,200 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.85.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

