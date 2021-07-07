115,323 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,106 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 9,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

