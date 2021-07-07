106,200 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in L Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,032. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

