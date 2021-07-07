1,001,800 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,001,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

IPVIU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.