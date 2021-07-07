1,000,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,783. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

