$10.79 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $10.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $37,343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 1,941,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,672. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

