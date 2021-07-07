$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. HSBC upped their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of CF opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.