$1.36 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Olin posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 315.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $44.64. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,090. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

