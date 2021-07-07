$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

