$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

EQT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,444. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.