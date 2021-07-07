$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.76. 380,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

