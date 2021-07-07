$0.32 EPS Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NOA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,935. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $437.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

