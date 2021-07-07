$0.30 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

