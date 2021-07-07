$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

