$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Stride reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.