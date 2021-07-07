$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 101,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

