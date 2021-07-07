-$0.09 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 1,776,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,558. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

