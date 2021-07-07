-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 7,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,254. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

