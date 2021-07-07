-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 38,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,890. The company has a market cap of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

