-$0.02 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Verso posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

