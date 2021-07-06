Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 7,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,290,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,488. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zuora by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

