ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $959,072.37

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $959,072.37 and $51,742.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00135401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00167106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.30 or 1.00249767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00936403 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

