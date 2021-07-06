Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,760 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $193.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

