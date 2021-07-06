Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

