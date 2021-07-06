Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZG stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.73, a PEG ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

