Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.72 and last traded at $162.87. 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,190 shares of company stock worth $57,303,916. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

