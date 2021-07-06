Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.88 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.