Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

