Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to Hold

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.