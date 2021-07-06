Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Materialise has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $6,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

