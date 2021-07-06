Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $838.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.00 million to $844.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

SNAP opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

