Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $50.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.15 million to $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $202.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.91 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

