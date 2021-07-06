Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,911. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

