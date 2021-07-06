Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

