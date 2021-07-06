Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,251. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

