Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $304.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.40 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 201,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

