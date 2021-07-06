Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

