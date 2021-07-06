Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

