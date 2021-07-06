Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $127.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

