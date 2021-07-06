Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.75. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

NYSE HCA opened at $214.85 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.