Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DURECT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

