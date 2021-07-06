Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

