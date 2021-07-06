Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

