Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $485.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.80 million. MSCI posted sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $543.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

