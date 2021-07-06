Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MCHX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,319. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

